Cong comes up with 'CM for a day' campaign

In a bid to attract youth ahead of the Assembly polls, the Maharashtra State Youth Congress (MSYC) has come out with a contest whose winners can spend time with party chief ministers.

Titled Main Bhi Nayak.... CM For A Day, the contest will enable the youth to come close to the Grand Old Party, which is going through a rough patch.

"We appeal to the youth to participate in this revolution in big numbers and put forth their ideas and their vision of a prosperous Maharashtra," MSYC president Satyajeet Tambe said.

Anyone between the age group of 16 to 30 can participate in the contest, whose registration closes on September 6.

The contest is being organised at the district level and all the contestants have been asked to share their visions, ideas and suggestions to develop Maharashtra, via various mediums including PPT and acting.

The competition would be held on September 8 and two winners from each district will get a "Ticket to VidhanSabha' and will play the final round in Mumbai where they would be judged by experienced political leaders.

In the final round, where a mock Vidhan Sabha session would also be held, 10 winners will get an opportunity to be Main Bhi Nayak.... CM For A Day.

They will meet party chief ministers— Capt Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh) and Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan).

Two batches (5 winners in each) will be formed and each batch can observe the chief ministers and discuss issues with them for a day.

They will also get a chance to make a presentation for a Youth Manifesto.

"The youth of IT age are talented, thoughtful and creative," he said, adding that they are full of ideas, solutions and suggestions.

"It's a robust platform and a golden opportunity," he said.

"Such contests will create future leaders, ministers, chief ministers and politicians. We have very good jury which includes politicians, journalists, people form the field of art and culture and thinkers," he said.