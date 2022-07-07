Congress high command mulls action after Maharashtra political events

Unhappy about the chain of events in Maharashtra that led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Congress national high command is deliberating actions regarding the state unit members.

According to sources in the party, the national high command in New Delhi has already begun speaking to senior leaders in Mumbai, and some kind of action is expected presently.

Although Congress candidate Imran Pratapgarhi managed to win in the June 10 Rajya Sabha election, in the Legislative Council polls, only one of the two Congress candidates managed to win in a poll for 10 seats. It was later known that at least seven to eight Congress MLAs cross-voted.

Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap managed to win, but veteran leader Chandrakant Handore, who hails from the Dalit community, lost. Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan sought action against the MLAs who cross-voted.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole was in New Delhi, and would be expected to meet top leaders. “It’s true that some seven to eight people cross-voted, and that 11 MLAs were absent during the trust vote,” he said.

There were also speculations that some of the top state leaders were unhappy with the Congress’s decision to support the erstwhile Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar.

Also, the absence of the 11 Congress MLAs from the House, when the new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was seeking a trust vote, was a point of discussion.

Ashok Chavan, Vijay Wadettiwar, Dheeraj Deshmukh, Praniti Shinde, Jitesh Antapurkar, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Raju Awale, Mohan Hambarde, Kunal Patil, Madhavrao Jawalgaonkar and Shirish Chaudhary were absent during the floor test. However, it was later known that Chavan and Wadettiwar were present—they came late—but were unable to enter the House at the time of the vote.

Some of the leaders from Maharashtra have complained to Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC in-charge of Maharashtra HK Patil and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.