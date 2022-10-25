Controversial IPS officer Rashmi Shukla likely to return to Maharashtra

Rashmi Shukla, the controversial IPS officer who was accused of phone tapping by the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, is likely to return to Maharashtra.

An officer from the 1988 batch of the Indian Police Services Maharashtra cadre, Shukla is currently an Additional Director General in the Central Reserve Police Force. She is expected to be empanelled at the rank of Director General of Police, following which she might get a good posting at the Centre or in Maharashtra.

When the previous BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government was in power in the state in 2014-19, Shukla had served at several important posts like the Commissioner of Police in Pune and Commissioner of State Intelligence Department (SID).

In August 2020, MVA leaders had alleged that Shukla had drafted a report indicating cash-for-transfers and promotions in Maharashtra Police, which was forwarded by then Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal to the then Additional Chief Secretary (Home)—later Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte—to be shown to Thackeray.

However, Thackeray passed on the report to the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and no action was taken.