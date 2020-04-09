Coronavirus: Dharavi becomes a ticking time bomb

With three deaths and a dozen COVID-19 positive cases, Dharavi in Mumbai is emerging as a troubled hotspot of the pandemic crisis in India.

The mushrooming of cases has come as the worst nightmare that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government could think of.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

As of now, according to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the total number of cases stands at 14.

The three deaths are of a 56-year-old garment trader (Dr Baliga Nagar), a 64-year-old male (Social Nagar) and a 70-year-old woman (Kalyanwadi).

Over the last few days, public health minister Rajesh Tope and education minister Varsha Gaikwad, who is the MLA from Dharavi, are constantly reviewing the situation.

"Dharavi has common sanitation facilities, we have to santise it. Besides, containment and quarantine is being done," said Gaikwad.

The situation at Dharavi was also discussed in the Cabinet meeting presided over by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

According to Dharavi Redevelopment Committee president Rajendra Korde, Dharavi is a very congested area. "Six to eight persons stay in one room and hence, it is difficult to maintain social distancing. Some people have to be relocated for the time being," he said.

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Parveen Pardeshi said a new hospital, Sai Hospital, has been attached for COVID-19 positive cases from Dharavi. "We have to confine the problem," he said.

The first patient, who died, had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. On his return, he had visited local mosques as well.