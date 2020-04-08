Coronavirus infection in dead toddler in Gujarat a mystery

He breaks down continuously on phone while describing how two Maulavis (priests) buried his only son wrapped in “plastic sheets”. “I couldn’t even see his face for one last time. They didn’t allow me to touch my only child,” says the 24-year-old father of the 14-month-old boy, the youngest COVID-19 patient, who died on Tuesday evening at Jamnagar hospital.

“I am unable to talk about anything. It is just not believable,” he breaks down and hands over the phone to his 21-year-old wife who sounded more composed. “He didn’t have any major problems. He was having cough and cold because he ate lots of banana and guava. The hospital people are lying that my son died from the coronavirus. It is not true,” she tells DH over phone.

“Why are we both fine. Nothing has happened to us or anyone in our contact. We have gone through several tests but nothing came out,” she said.

The source of coronavirus in her son remains a mystery for the local administration who have checked hundreds of persons living in the chawl in the Dared village that houses 90 families.

“All the reports have come which couldn’t find anything wrong in the parents but for a precaution, the couple will remain in isolation for 14 days in government facilities as per the guidelines,” said Jamnagar district collector Ravi Shankar. The death of the toddler is among the 16 casualties reported in the state till Wednesday.

The boy was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and his condition became critical soon. He passed away on Tuesday evening and was buried as per the protocol.

The local administration has already surveyed nearly 20,000 persons but found nothing.