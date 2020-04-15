Coronavirus lockdown: Priest from Udupi commits suicide in Mumbai

A 35-year-old priest from Udupi committed suicide on learning that the lockdown was extended up to May 3, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The priest was identified as Krishna Shanthi, a native of Neere Bailoor in Karkala taluk of Udupi district.

Krishna had left for Mumbai in order to serve as a priest on a temporary basis in Mahakali Temple in Kandivali.

Krishna kept pinning hopes on returning to his native village after the first phase of lockdown ended on April 14. But the second extension turned out be a huge disappointment for him.

Krishna was found hanging from the ceiling on the premises of the temple in Kandivali.

He was staying with three other priests and no suicide note was found, sources said.

The jurisdictional police in Mumbai are investigating the case, sources added.