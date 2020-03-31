Coronavirus: Maharashtra COVID-19 cases jump to 302, biggest rise in single day

Maha COVID-19 cases jump to 302, biggest rise in a day

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 31 2020, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 19:29 ist

As many as 72 new coronavirus cases were detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday, 59 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 302, a health official said.

This is the largest increase in the number of cases within a day probably in the country, the state official said.

Besides Mumbai, Ahmednagar reported three cases, while two cases each came to light in Pune, Thane, Vasai, Virar and Kalyan-Dombivali cities, he added.

