Coronavirus: Maharashtra declares 10-day complete lockdown for Pune, neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad

Complete lockdown announced for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune from 13th July to 23rd July. Only shops related to essential services like dairy and medical stores and hospitals will remain open.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

22 villages have been identified in rural parts of Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented. Apart from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area, containment zones these villages will be added, said Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector.

22 villages have been identified in rural parts of Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented. Apart from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area, containment zones these villages will be added: Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector. #Maharashtra https://t.co/llZ1NVhCxL — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

More details to follow...