Maharashtra declares 10-day complete lockdown for Pune

Coronavirus: Maharashtra declares 10-day complete lockdown for Pune, neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad

Only shops related to essential services like dairy and medical stores and hospitals will remain open

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 10 2020, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 17:35 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI Photo

Complete lockdown announced for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune from 13th July to 23rd July. Only shops related to essential services like dairy and medical stores and hospitals will remain open.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

22 villages have been identified in rural parts of Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented. Apart from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area, containment zones these villages will be added, said Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector. 

 

More details to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pune
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

 