Covid-19: Amid high demand, tempo with oxygen cylinders stolen in Pune

  Sep 13 2020
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 15:14 ist
A tempo carrying seven oxygen cylinders meant for hospitals amid the coronavirus outbreak was stolen in Pune's Chakan area, police said on Sunday.

The complainant has a business of transporting such cylinders and he had parked his tempo outside his house on Thursday night from where it went missing a few hours later, Inspector Balaji Sontake of Mhalunge post said.

"We have registered a theft case and efforts are on to trace the tempo and nab the accused who stole it," said the official.

There is a high demand for oxygen in hospitals due to the coronavirus outbreak and the district administration here has even formed dedicated teams to oversee and coordinate supply between oxygen manufacturing units and medical facilities.

Adequate oxygen support, along with anti-coagulants and other medicines, is the mainstay of Covid-19 therapy and medical oxygen is listed as an Essential Public Health Commodity by the government. 

