West Bengal on Sunday registered the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 895 new infections, while the death toll due to the disease reached 757 after a record of 21 deaths, the health department said.

With the new cases, the state's infection tally reached 22,126.

The number of active cases rose to 6,658.

Since Saturday, 545 patients recovered from the disease in the state, the health department said in a bulletin.