COVID-19: Helpline for blind and visually impaired

Khabri, India’s first digital audio content platform in the regional language, has rolled out an exclusive COVID-19 helpline portal/platform to attend the blind and visually-impaired masses across India during these testing times.

As a part of the initiative, Khabri will provide aid to this segment with expert inputs from domains including medical, psychological, social or financial. Through this initiative, the company also aims to raise awareness and strives to sensitise others around the same.

Those in need can directly contact the team of Khabri on 9810511211 toll-free number, mobile, WhatsApp or reach them through the Khabri official App.

Emphasising the need to raise awareness in the current situation, Sandeep Singh, president and co-founder, Khabri, said, “While privileged masses can ensure compliance to social distancing, a large group of blind and visually-impaired is facing a plethora of challenges – be it social, medical or psychological. During these unprecedented times, they need the utmost care as their entire life revolves around touching and sensing. With our helpline portal, we endeavour to reach this cohort and address their problems. Besides this, we are also planning to hold live sessions with experts for direct interaction and make sure that the community of blind and visually-impaired is not left behind.”

Commenting on the same, Honorary Secretary In-Charge, S K Singh, NAB said, “The helpline portal comes as a huge relief to the community of blind people across the country and further gives them hope to stand stronger in this scenario. Blinds have a different set of problems in addition to normal people which will now be noticed and addressed with Khabri’s help. We would like to thank Khabri and its entire team to turn this brilliant idea into a possible reality.”

Khabri is also set to launch a dedicated content channel, live counselling session and a celebrity-led talk show to further its commitment towards empowering the blind community across India.