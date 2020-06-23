Covid-19 infections in MMR cross one lakh-mark, record 248 deaths reported

The Covid-19 positive infections in the Mumbai metropolitan region crossed the one-lakh mark on Tuesday.

The first two Covid-19 cases in Mumbai was reported on 11 March when two persons tested positive while the first death was reported on 17 March.

The total Covid-19 positive cases in the MMR now stands at 1,01,496 and deaths at 4,781.

The MMR comprises of five districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

In Maharashtra, the total cases now stands at 1,39,010 and deaths at 6,531, according to the data of the Public Health department.

In the last 24 hours, 3,214 positive cases and 248 deaths were reported.

The figure of 248 deaths is the highest in a day's time but of which 75 were reported in last 48 hours and rest 173 before that.

A total of 1,925 patients were discharged in last 24 hours taking the total to 69,631.So far, 8,02,775 tests were conducted of which 1,39,010 have tested positive - 17.31 per cent.

The recovery rate in the state is 50.09 per cent. The case fatality rate in the state is 4.69 per cent.

Currently, 6,05,141 people are in home quarantine and 26,572 people are in institutional quarantine.