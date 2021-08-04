Covid-19: Mumbai gets its first genome sequencing lab

The first-ever next-generation genome sequencing laboratory in Mumbai was commissioned in the historic Nair Hospital strengthening India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The formal inauguration of the genome sequencing laboratory was held at TN Medical College & BYL Nair Charitable Hospital, one of the premier medical institutes in the city as part of its centenary, which falls on 4 September, 2021.

The facility would enable the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to identify variants of Sars-Cov-2 that causes Covid-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the laboratory saying that it would go a long way in tackling the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The new facility can analyse a large number of samples in a short period and also identify mutants, something that will be especially useful in hotspot areas and congested cities.

“We are currently fighting a war with a hidden enemy like the Coronavirus… The new genome sequencing laboratory will enable detection and treatment of the Covid-19 virus or its incarnations, and even other contagious diseases speedily,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray said Nair Hospital, which was set up 100 years ago during the Spanish flu pandemic, is preparing to cater to the health of citizens for another century which is commendable.

Next-generation genome sequencing (NGS) is a method of characterisation of pathogens. This technology is used to determine the order of nucleotides in entire genomes or targeted regions of RNA or DNA, which helps in understanding differences between two strains of the virus, thereby identifying mutants, it said. The specialty of NGS is that a large number of samples can be processed in a short period at high speed.

Every batch for testing will comprise 384 samples and results will be declared in four days.

Nair Hospital Dean Dr. Ramesh Bharmal said that the genome sequencing laboratory can handle 1,000 cases simultaneously and provide the results within the next few hours.

The entire cost of the equipment and the operating expenses have been raised through donations by a US company, ATE Chandra Foundation and the TM Nair Medical College Global Alumni Association.