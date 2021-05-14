BMC suspends Covid-19 vaccination in Mumbai for 2 days

Covid-19 vaccination drive suspended in Mumbai for 2 days in view of cyclone warning

The decision was taken to avoid troubles for senior citizens and also possible crowding as the city is expected to get rains

  • May 14 2021, 22:59 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 23:03 ist
Citizens stand in a queue as they wait to be vaccinated in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

The Mumbai civic body on Friday decided to suspend its Covid-19 vaccination drive for the next two days in view of the warning about cyclone Tauktae.

There would be no inoculation on May 15 and 16, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani told PTI that it was a precautionary measure as cyclone Tauktae is forecast to pass close to the city.

The decision was taken to avoid troubles for senior citizens and also possible crowding as the city is expected to get rains due to the cyclone, he added.

Presently, Mumbai has 260 active inoculation centres and 28,41,349 persons have received vaccine jabs including 23,924 on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department has warned that cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to Mumbai via sea route, though it won't hit the city directly, but is likely to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the financial capital of the country. 

