Covid-19 vaccination drive suspended in Mumbai for 2 days in view of cyclone warning

The Mumbai civic body on Friday decided to suspend its Covid-19 vaccination drive for the next two days in view of the warning about cyclone Tauktae.

There would be no inoculation on May 15 and 16, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted.

Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that there will be NO VACCINATION tomorrow and day after i.e. 15th and 16th May 2021. Please watch this space for further updates for the days ahead #MyBMCVaccinationUpdate #WeShallOvercome https://t.co/xigkipRdyS — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 14, 2021

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani told PTI that it was a precautionary measure as cyclone Tauktae is forecast to pass close to the city.

The decision was taken to avoid troubles for senior citizens and also possible crowding as the city is expected to get rains due to the cyclone, he added.

Presently, Mumbai has 260 active inoculation centres and 28,41,349 persons have received vaccine jabs including 23,924 on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department has warned that cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to Mumbai via sea route, though it won't hit the city directly, but is likely to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the financial capital of the country.