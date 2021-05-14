Covid-19 vaccination drive suspended in Mumbai for 2 days in view of cyclone warning

The Mumbai civic body on Friday decided to suspend its Covid-19 vaccination drive for the next two days in view of the warning about cyclone Tauktae.
Read more: Haffkine Institute to roll out first batch of Covaxin by early 2022
There would be no inoculation on May 15 and 16, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted.
Dear Mumbaikars,
Please note that there will be NO VACCINATION tomorrow and day after i.e. 15th and 16th May 2021.
Please watch this space for further updates for the days ahead #MyBMCVaccinationUpdate #WeShallOvercome https://t.co/xigkipRdyS
— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 14, 2021
Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani told PTI that it was a precautionary measure as cyclone Tauktae is forecast to pass close to the city.
The decision was taken to avoid troubles for senior citizens and also possible crowding as the city is expected to get rains due to the cyclone, he added.
Presently, Mumbai has 260 active inoculation centres and 28,41,349 persons have received vaccine jabs including 23,924 on Friday.
The India Meteorological Department has warned that cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to Mumbai via sea route, though it won't hit the city directly, but is likely to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the financial capital of the country.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings
1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now
Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers
Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur
Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon
Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'
He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling
Now you can own a part of any luxury product
Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York