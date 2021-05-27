Dharavi does it again, now battles second Covid wave

Considered to be Asia’s largest slum cluster, Dharavi has yet again shown the way in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dharavi model of Covid-19 management and the vaccination drive is working well in this Mumbai locality.

On Wednesday, just three cases were reported in Dharavi while the total active cases are just 62.

The progressive total cases in Dharavi stand at 6,798, according to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

For the Maharashtra government as well as the BMC, Dharavi is a matter of concern but during both the waves, the slum-cluster has come out successfully.

Spread over 2.1 sq km, Dharavi, sandwiched between Central and Western suburban railway lines of Mumbai, is a sort of mini-India with over seven to 10 lakh people staying and working here. However, several of them have migrated back to their hometowns – because of the pandemic - waiting for businesses to start in full swing.

The first Covid-19 positive case and death from Dharavi was reported on April 1, 2020, when a 56-year-old man died.

During the first wave, the highest number of cases was reported on May 3, 2020 when 94 cases were recorded, while in the second wave, the highest number of cases was recorded on April 9, 2021, when 99 cases were found.

“Only three new cases at Dharavi…it means Covid-19 is totally under control at Mumbai,” said Dr Rahul Ghule, the founder of One Rupee Clinic.

Throughout April-May, 2020, the cases rose but then it was brought down in June-July. In Dharavi, the BMC had adopted the 4Ts strategy, Tracing-Tracking-Testing-Treating, as part of the ‘Chase the Virus’ initiative to break the cycle.

On December 25, for the first time, Dharavi reported zero cases and then subsequently on January 22, 26, 27 and February 2. However, after that the cases are increasing gradually.

This year, during the second wave, in April, there has been an increase in cases, however, it has been controlled with the same strategy of screening, testing and isolating. This was coupled with a vaccination drive. In fact, the BMC has set up a separate vaccination centre in Dharavi itself.

Dharavi falls in BMC’s G/North administrative ward – and after it had successfully come out during the first wave, it won accolades from the World Health Organisation and the World Bank