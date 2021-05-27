India's daily fatalities dip: 3,847 deaths; 2.11L cases

With 3,847 deaths, India's daily fatalities dip; tally rises by 2.11 lakh cases

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 27 2021, 09:48 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 09:54 ist
Relatives of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mourn during his cremation at a crematorium ground in Srinagar. Credit: Reuters Photo

India on Thursday reported 2,11,298 Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours while 3,847 people succumbed to the deadly virus in that time, Union Health Ministry data showed.

With this, the overall tally of cases rises to over 2.73 crores and the death toll rises to 3,15,235.

The number of active cases dropped to 24,19,907.

More to follow...

