Diamond trader kills self after testing Covid-19 positive in Gujarat

A day after testing positive for coronavirus, a diamond trader in Gujarat's Surat city allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train on Friday, police said.

Kumarpal Shah (63), a resident of Nanpura, was disturbed and stressed after his swab reports came out positive for the infection on Thursday, an official said.

Shah left his home on Friday morning and rode his scooter to Udhana railway station, said Anwar Mansoori, assistant sub-inspector of Railway Police.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

"When his relatives reached the station looking for him, they saw his scooter in the parking lot and later found his body near the railway tracks at some distance," he said.

Investigations revealed that Shah had jumped in front of a moving train and died on the spot, the official said.

A suicide note was also recovered from the deceased's person, in which he has stated that he was disturbed and under a lot of stress ever since he found out that he had contracted Covid-19, Mansoori said.

Shah is survived by his wife and a son, he added.