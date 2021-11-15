Dismissed cop Sachin Vaze sent to judicial custody in extortion case

Sachin Vaze sent to judicial custody in extortion case

The city's crime branch had taken Vaze's custody on November 1

Sachin Vaze. Credit: PTI Photo

A local court here on Monday remanded dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze to 14-day judicial custody in an extortion case.

The city's crime branch had taken Vaze's custody on November 1 in the case, registered at suburban Goregaon police station on a complaint of builder-cum-hotelier Bimal Agrawal, in which former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh is among half a dozen accused.

After the end of his crime branch remand, the 49-year-old former Assistant Police Inspector was produced before a magistrate court, which sent him to judicial custody.

The dismissed cop had been in judicial custody after his arrest in March by the NIA in the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case.

Vaze was lodged in Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail from where the crime branch had taken his custody in the extortion case. As per the complaint by Agarwal, accused persons extorted Rs 9 lakh from him for not conducting a raid on two bars and restaurants, which he ran in partnership, and also forced him to buy two smartphones worth around Rs 2.92 lakh for them.

The incident occurred between January 2020 and March 2021, police earlier said. Accordingly, the case was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 384 and 385 (both pertaining to extortion) 34 (common intention) against the six accused and a probe was underway, they had said. 

