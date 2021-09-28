ED grills Maharashtra minister Anil Parab, arrest Bhavana Gawali's aide in separate case

On a day of hectic developments, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday grilled Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide and state transport minister Anil Parab even as the federal agency separately arrested a close associate of five-time MP Bhavana Gawali.

Before leaving for the ED’s office in Mumbai, Parab told reporters that will fully cooperate with the ED in its probe into the money laundering case.

"I am appearing before ED officials today, though I am still unaware for what purpose they have called me,” he said.

Parab swore by his daughters and late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray asserting that he has not done anything wrong.

”I will cooperate in the inquiry and answer the questions of ED officials," he added.

It may be mentioned that Parab holds the crucial portfolios of transport and Parliamentary affairs in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

In fact, he is among those who had played a key role in establishing the MVA dispensation.

Dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, who is arrested in the Mansukh Hiren murder case, had levelled allegations of corruption against the minister.

Meanwhile, the ED arrested Saeed Khan, the director of Mahila Utkarsh Pratishthan – an organisation linked to the Gawali family.

Khan was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Last month, the agency had conducted searches at multiple premises in Yavatmal, Washim and Mumbai in places linked to Gawali, the MP from Yavatmal-Washim constituency.

The arrest pertains to a case of money laundering related to alleged financial irregularities in certain trusts linked to Gawali.

The ED is probing the case as per an earlier FIR of Maharashtra police.

