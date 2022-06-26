Eknath Shinde’s rebellion brings back focus on Anand Dighe, the 'Balasaheb Thackeray of Thane'

The rebellion within the Shiv Sena has brought the focus back on late ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe.

In Thane, posters of ‘Guruvarya Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb’ can be found plastered across the district. But who is Dighe?

Anand Dighe was a follower of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and the mentor of rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

After 58-year-old Shinde led a coup against the current Maha Vikas Aghadi government, posters of the rebel leader with Balasaheb on one side and Dighe on the other—flooded all of Thane and the neighbouring districts of Palghar and Raigad.

“We are inspired by Balasaheb Thackeray and ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe Saheb…were are Shiv Saniks,” Shinde has reiterated several times when asked where his political leanings are headed.

Shinde's move, however, has been slammed by Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who responded to Shinde with a sharp retort: “Those who want to get votes should get in their father’s name, not in the name of (Shiv Sena’s father) Balasaheb Thackeray.”

Dighe (January 27, 1951 - August 26, 2001), known as “the Balasaheb Thackeray of Thane" was close to the late founder.

Dighe, who remained a bachelor, died at 50 owing to a heart attack after a road accident.

The influential leader used to sport a long beard and saffron tilak, lots of rings on his fingers and was known for his simplicity, loyalty and honesty. He was a grassroots level politician who kept himself available 24x7.

A film ‘Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane’, a biographical film on Dighe - was released on 13 May, 2022 and Thackeray presided over the trailer launch.

On May 16, Thackeray attended a screening of the film, however, he left the hall when 10 minutes of the film were remaining. Shinde too was present with him.

Thackeray avoided watching the incident of Anand Dighe’s accident in the movie and his subsequent death while undergoing treatment.

Interestingly, Dighe, like Balasaheb, never contested elections and managed the party's affairs from his bastion. He ran the Grahak Seva Manch and sorted out disputes, helping people. He was a workaholic and used to stay awake in the wee hours of the morning.

He used to organize Ganeshutsav and Navratri.

Dighe was once arrested in connection with a murder case under TADA.

The leader also played a crucial role in forging the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. Shinde invoked the name of Dighe while taking the oath as a cabinet minister.

Many schools, colleges, roads, bridges, have been given his name in Thane.