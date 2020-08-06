Enforcement Directorate set to grill Rhea Chakraborty

The Enforcement Directorate is set to question model-actress Rhea Chakraborty and has armed her with a questionnaire on her property details and accounts. Rhea who owns two properties in Mumbai which she bought over the last few years is worth Rs 14 lakh according to her latest Income Tax Return (ITR) records.

Rhea had been summoned by ED to appear before the agency on Friday, however, there is no clarity on whether she would appear or not. Her brother, Showik, could be called next week to record his statement.

The two companies of Sushant Singh Rajput, in which Rhea and her brother Showik are partners - Vividrage Rhealityx Private Limited and Innsaei Ventures Private Limited are to be examined by the agency.

ED also questioned Samuel Miranda, another suspect in the case. Miranda worked as Sushant's house manager and chartered accountant (CA) Sandeep Sridhar.