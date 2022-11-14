'Child marriage cases down due to community engagement'

Engaging with adolescents, communities helped bring down child marriage cases in Maharashtra: CRY

The main reason for rising occurrences of child marriage is mainly due to extreme poverty

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 14 2022, 01:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 01:45 ist

It is through constant engagement with community members and adolescent groups on both sides of the gender divide has immensely helped in increasing public awareness of child marriage and has led to averting many such cases in several districts of Maharashtra, claims Child Rights and You (CRY), a leading Indian NGO working with children.

The main reason for rising occurrences of child marriage is mainly due to extreme poverty, coupled with forced migration in search of livelihoods which increased manifold during Covid  times, educational backwardness and social traditions and norms within the community to get daughters married off before they attain puberty. Young girls are often seen as a financial burden, and parents see child marriage as a way out of the poverty cycle. Added to that, there have been many instances of adolescents going out for work, having affairs and eloping to live together.

According to some of the village Panchayat members, the fact that child marriages often don’t get officially registered, implying that the implementation and enforcement mechanisms under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act is weak in some of the districts.

Non-functioning of The Village Child Protection Committees (VCPCs) was also found to be a big reason for increase in child marriages. In many villages, the VCPC had no Chairperson for almost eight months (since Gram Panchayat elections are overdue, administrators are currently looking after the work of Gram Panchayats on a temporary basis).

Kreeanne Rabadi, Regional Director, CRY - West believes that while the new state rules introduced by the Maharashtra government to curb child marriages are a welcome step, there also needs to be continuous reporting and correspondence on sharing of information on the situation of child marriages and child protection between villages, talukas and district level systems.

“We need to develop advanced gender training modules for peer leaders and adolescents as well as ensure implementation of life skills programs for both boys and girls between 10 to 18 years,” she said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

child marriage
Maharashtra
India News
child rights
CRY

What's Brewing

Kerala dhows, pineapples to make presence at Qatar WC

Kerala dhows, pineapples to make presence at Qatar WC

'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 mn globally

'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 mn globally

Modi 'bhakts' on a mission in Telangana

Modi 'bhakts' on a mission in Telangana

Charles III leads first Remembrance Sunday as king

Charles III leads first Remembrance Sunday as king

British Indian WWII spy's story hits London stage

British Indian WWII spy's story hits London stage

Iranian exile stuck for years in French airport dies

Iranian exile stuck for years in French airport dies

Exploring dazzling Dubai in a day

Exploring dazzling Dubai in a day

 