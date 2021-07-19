Expect Sidhu to carry forward Congress traditions taking everyone along: Gehlot

Expect Sidhu to carry forward Cong traditions: Gehlot

Gehlot said that it has been the tradition in the Congress that before a decision is taken, everyone is consulted

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 19 2021, 17:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 17:17 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday expressed hope that newly appointed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu would take everyone along and carry forward the party's traditions and policies.

Congratulating Sidhu on his appointment, Gehlot said that it has been the tradition in the Congress that before a decision is taken, everyone is consulted and everyone gets a chance to express their views.

"Once the party high command takes a decision while keeping everyone's opinion in mind, thereafter all Congress members follow the tradition of uniting and accepting it. This is the biggest strength of Congress even today,” Gehlot said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday night appointed cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief despite opposition from Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Gehlot said Singh had announced in front of the media last week that he would accept the decision of the Congress president.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Sidhu. It is expected that he will also carry forward the tradition of the Congress party and take everyone along," he added. 

