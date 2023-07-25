Mumbai Police allowed to outsource 3,000 personnel

Facing manpower shortage, Mumbai Police allowed to outsource 3,000 personnel from security corporation

The Mumbai Police force is facing manpower crunch for day-to-day duties as 10,000 posts of constables have been lying vacant against the sanctioned 40,626 posts.

Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a bid to overcome shortage of constables in the Mumbai Police force, the state government has given the nod to outsource 3,000 personnel from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC), an official said on Tuesday.

The state home department issued an order to this effect on Monday, he said.

The Mumbai Police force is facing manpower crunch for day-to-day duties as 10,000 posts of constables have been lying vacant against the sanctioned 40,626 posts, the order mentioned.

Following an order of the state government in January 2021, the Mumbai Police initiated the recruitment process for 7,076 posts of constables and 994 police drivers.

These personnel will be inducted into the force in two years after rigorous training, as per the order.

After filling these posts, there is still a shortage of 3,000 personnel.

To overcome this, the Mumbai Police commissioner had made a formal request to the state home department to get 3,000 personnel from the MSSC.

Accordingly, the state government gave its sanction to outsource 3,000 personnel from the MSSC for a period of 11 months, the order said.

The home department also asked the Mumbai Police commissioner and the MSSC to take necessary steps to outsource the manpower, the order stated.

