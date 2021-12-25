Fadnavis witness in phone tapping case: MVA to court

Fadnavis witness in phone tapping case: MVA to court

His statement will be recorded in the 'due course of law'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 25 2021, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 22:11 ist
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is a witness in the case registered over illegal phone tapping that allegedly took place when IPS officer Rashmi Shukla was heading the state's intelligence department, the Maharashtra government has told the Esplanade court here.

Confirming the development on Saturday, Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar, appearing for the state, said, "Yes, Fadnavis is a witness in the case. His statement will be recorded in the due course of law."

The BKC cyber police station in Mumbai, on the complaint of the Maharashtra Intelligence department, had registered an FIR under Official Secrets Act against unidentified persons for alleged illegal tapping of phones and leak of certain confidential documents. As per the complaint, the phone tapping allegedly took place when Shukla headed the Maharashtra Intelligence department.

Fadnavis, a former chief minister of the state, had cited a letter purportedly written by Shukla to the then Director General of Police about alleged corruption in police transfers. 

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

phone tapping
Devendra Fadnavis
India News
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

The magic formula behind Christmas chart-toppers

The magic formula behind Christmas chart-toppers

 