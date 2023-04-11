Fake call centre busted in Maharashtra, 49 held

Fake call centre busted in Maharashtra's Palghar; 49 employees held

The call centre is located near Rajodi Beach at Arnala in Virar township

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Apr 11 2023, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 12:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have raided a fake call centre operating from a farmhouse in Maharashtra's Palghar district and arrested 49 of its employees, an official said.

The call centre is located near Rajodi Beach at Arnala in Virar township, the official from Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police said.

The accused, posing as employees of an online payments company, used to intercept the inbound calls of an Australian firm.

Also Read | Mumbai: Bank official gets 3-year sentence for cheating

They would allegedly steal its customer database and pass it on to the call centre associates to defraud the firm's customers, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone III Virar, Suhas Bawche told reporters on Monday evening.

The police also seized equipment and gadgets worth Rs 16.19 lakh from the call centre following the raid on Sunday and arrested 49 employees, including 10 women, who hailed from different states, he said.

Also Read | Mangaluru: Man arrested for job fraud, cheating

Efforts were on to trace its owner as well as the property owner who rented the premises for the call centre, he said.

The police were probing who all were involved in the racket and how customers of the Australian firm were cheated, Arnala police station's senior inspector Kalyan Karpe said.

The arrested persons have been booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Telegraph Act, Bawche said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Fake call centre
Fraud
India News
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Does life extension research have any ethical value?

Does life extension research have any ethical value?

Bitcoin hits $30k mark for first time since June 2022

Bitcoin hits $30k mark for first time since June 2022

Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI similar to GPT

Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI similar to GPT

33 kids, 5 teachers injured in bee attack in K'taka

33 kids, 5 teachers injured in bee attack in K'taka

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

 