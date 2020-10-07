Flight operations at Pune airport to remain shut at night for a year

The flight operations at the Pune airport will remain shut during night for a year due to recarpeting work of runway, airport authorities said on Tuesday.

"The recarpeting work of runway is going to start from October 26 and will be on for around one year. Since the work is planned during the night time, the runway will be shut for flight operations between 8 pm and 8 am," Pune Airport Director Kuldip Singh.

He added that the flight operations will take place from 8 am to 8 pm.

All the night flights, including take-offs and landings, have been spread out in the day time, Singh said.

He also said, "So, average 10 flights from the night will be scheduled in the day time."

A meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee of Pune Airport was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Pune MP Girish Bapat, and issues regarding improving passenger facilities, airport infrastructure, land for cargo, widening of roads were discussed.