CBI to quiz Deshmukh over corruption allegations today

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reaches Mumbai's DRDO guest house, to be quizzed by CBI over corruption allegations

The Bombay High Court had last week directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations levelled by ex-police Chief Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 14 2021, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 10:28 ist
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Credit: Twitter

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reached the DRDO guest house in Mumbai's Santacruz on Wednesday morning where the CBI is set to quiz him over corruption allegations by Mumbai's ex-police Chief Param Bir Singh.

The notice calling Deshmukh to join the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe was issued on Monday morning, a day after his two aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan recorded their statements before the agency, the officials said. 

The CBI is carrying out a preliminary inquiry into allegations against Deshmukh levelled by Singh after he was removed from the coveted post of Mumbai Police commissioner.

The allegations were reportedly corroborated by suspended officer Sachin Vaze in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the SUV case, they said.

The Bombay High Court had last week directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations levelled by Singh against Deshmukh. 

In a letter, Singh had said that Deshmukh had asked Vaze to allegedly extort over Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Anil Deshmukh
CBI
Maharashtra

