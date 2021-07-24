Four killed in construction elevator collapse in Mumbai

The incident took place at an under-construction building near BDD Chawl in Worli

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  • Jul 24 2021, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 20:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

At least four persons were killed and one injured when an elevator collapsed at a construction site in the Worli area of Mumbai on Saturday evening.

The incident took place around 5:45 pm at an under-construction building near BDD Chawl at Hanuman Gully in Worli.

Three of the deceased were identified as Avinash Das (35), Bharat Mandal (28), and Chinmay Mandal (33).

One body is yet to be identified.

The injured person Laxman Mandal (35) is critical.

