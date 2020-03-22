Four new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; total goes up to 18

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Mar 22 2020, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 14:52 ist
Leprosy affected people, wear facemasks being distributed by a non-governmental organisation amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. (AFP Photo)

Four new coronavirus cases were found in Gujarat on Sunday, taking the total number of those infected with it to 18 in the state, officials said.

Of the four new coronavirus cases, two each were reported from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, they said.

"Total number of cases of coronavirus has risen to 18 in Gujarat," Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told reporters.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

Earlier, 14 coronavirus cases were reported in the state till Saturday, including that of a woman from Kutch district who returned from Mecca recently.

Two new cases were reported in Ahmedabad on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the district to seven.

Besides, with two new cases in Gandhinagar, the total number of cases in the state capital went up to three.

Three cases each have so far been reported from Vadodara and Surat while one case each has been found in Rajkot and Kutch, officials said.

