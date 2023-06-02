G20 delegates to witness Pandharpur pilgrimage

In a unique initiative, the Maharashtra government will make arrangements for the G20 delegates to witness the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur ahead of the Ashadi Ekadashi festivities.

When the G20 delegates assemble for a meeting in Pune, they will be able to make their way to witness the pilgrimage.

The annual ‘wari’ or pilgrimage owes its origins to the Bhakti movement and is one of the most important traditions of the Warkari-sampradaya.

“We must arrange for excellent facilities so that the G20 delegates can witness this important tradition,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said at a meeting held in Mantralaya, the state secretariat in Mumbai, to review the arrangements for the pilgrimage and Ashadi Ekadashi.

As per practice dating back several centuries, pilgrims called 'warkaris', along with over 250 ‘palki’, undertake the pilgrimage by foot from their respective native places to the temple of Lord Vitthal at Pandharpur in Solapur district.

The two important ‘palkis’ (palanquins) carry the ‘paduka’ (revered symbolic footwear) of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, from Dehu and Alandi, respectively, in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district.

Lakhs of pilgrims from the state reach Pandharpur in Solapur district on the auspicious occasion of ‘Ashadi Ekadashi’ - after covering the journey in the form of a procession on foot.

This year Ashadi Ekadashi falls on 29 June.

The nearly three-week pilgrimage ends at Vithoba Temple, known as Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir - dedicated to God Vithoba - a form/incarnation of Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna and his concert Goddess Rakhumai.

As per tradition, the Maharashtra chief minister and his wife perform the first puja on Ashadi Ekadashi.

Pandharpur is often referred to as the Dakshin Kashi - which shows the importance and significance of the place.

The idol is called by different names Vithoba, Pandurang, Pandhari, Vithal, and Vithalnath. Besides, there are hundreds of temples in Pandharpur.