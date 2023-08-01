G20 ministerial conference on women empowerment in Gandhinagar from August 2

The ministerial conference on women empowerment under India's G20 presidency will start in Gandhinagar on Wednesday to discuss gender parity and ways to tackle critical global issues such as climate change and sustainable development.

The conference will be chaired by Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

According to her ministry's statement, the conference aims to draw attention to the insufficient progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the uneven recovery from the pandemic while emphasising the need for women-led development.

The central focus will be on achieving gender equality and women's empowerment in line with SDG Goal 5, it said.

Over 150 delegates, led by their respective head of delegations from G20 member countries, invitee nations, and international organisations, will participate in the three-day event.

The conference will be inaugurated with a special video address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising India's commitment towards women's progress.

Key thematic discussions during the conference will revolve around critical areas such as education as a pathway to women's empowerment, women's entrepreneurship for equity and economic growth, promoting women's leadership at all levels, women and girls as climate resilience change-makers, and digital skilling for women's empowerment.

The outcomes of these discussions will be compiled in the chair's summary and presented as recommendations to G20 leaders.

A side event organised jointly by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), UN Women, NIPCCD, and the Ministry of Women and Child Development will delve into the role of fiscal policies, the care economy and climate change challenges in accelerating gender equality.

The Women and Child Development Ministry will host an exhibition on "India @ 75: Contribution of Women" on August 2 and 3. The exhibition will throw a spotlight on women's achievements in various domains, including crafts, nutrition and food, health, STEM, education and skilling, as well as trade and economy.

Performances by the 'Shillong Chamber Choir,' 'Drums of India,' and local musicians and dancers will be organised. Children from Bal Bhavan will also showcase their talents. The event will celebrate the International Year of Millets by serving local cuisine and millet-based food to the participants.

In line with India's vision for women-led development, the G20 Ministerial Conference on Women's Empowerment aims to strengthen efforts towards empowering women and promoting gender equality worldwide, the statement added.