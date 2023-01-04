German doctor flies in to Mumbai to perform open-heart surgery on pet dog

A German surgeon was flown to Mumbai to perform a surgery on a pet dog who was ailing from a heart condition that could have had life-threatening implications if not treated within time. The pet Maltese canine named Waffles is the furry companion of one Wankawalla family of Mumbai's Juhu suburbs who brought him to their home 4 years ago as a puppy.

But within a few months, the Wankawallas realsied there was something wrong with their new friend. Rani Wankawalla told India Today that when she held the dog in her arms for the first time, she heard an unusual sound and vibration coming from the dog. They took him to the vet, who diagnosed the puppy with a congenital heart defect also known as patent ductus arteriosus.

“Waffle was brought to us as a puppy. After realising his condition, we thought of sending him to the US or Europe for a non-evasive surgery. But that was not possible due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Dr Makarand Chousalkar, who was also part of the surgery on the pet, was quoted as saying.

The family decided to do further research on the animal's condition and eventully found a Dr Matthias Frank, who said he had performed the surgery before and that prompted the Wankawallas to call him to perform the surgery for Waffles.

The Wankawallas couldn't believe the resilience the dog showed in the midst of such a severe heart condition. "We thought with this condition, he would not survive for more than a year. But he did. As we saw that his condition was worsening, we decided to go for the surgery," the family said.

The Wankawallas said they took utmost care of their furry friend as they regulated his diet and overall health including his food and so that he remained fit to be able to undergo the surgey. After the lockdown ended with the subsiding of the pandemic, the family decided to call Dr Frank, who successfully carried out the surgery, known technically as a surgical ligation of patent arteriosus.

The Wankawallas marvelled at the fact that even though the doctors said Waffles might not survive the operation, he emerged as a fighter.