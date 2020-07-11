Goa CM rules out lockdown amidst rise in Covid-19 cases

Goa: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant rules out lockdown amidst rise in Covid-19 cases

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jul 11 2020, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 11:40 ist
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at Goa Niwas in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ruled out the possibility of imposing further lockdowns in the coastal state, which is grappling with the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to a TV channel on Friday, Sawant said the process of unlocking has started and priority should be given to resume economic activities.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"The lockdown was initially imposed to create awareness and educate people about coronavirus. That phase has passed now," he said.

As on Friday, Goa has recorded 2,151 cases of Covid-19, including nine deaths and 1,347 recoveries. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pramod Sawant
Coronavirus
COVID-19
!2 hours

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

How Bengaluru was bought for Rs 3 lakh 333 years ago

How Bengaluru was bought for Rs 3 lakh 333 years ago

KFC birthday party costs $18,000 in Covid-19 fines

KFC birthday party costs $18,000 in Covid-19 fines

 