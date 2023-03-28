Goa CM grilled over Amit Shah's comments in Belgavi on Mahadayi project

The Opposition on Tuesday grilled Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over the role of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party governments in Goa, Karnataka as well as the Centre, over the controversial nod given to the state's Kalasa-Banduri water diversion project over the Mahadayi river.

On the second day of the ongoing budget session of the state assembly, opposition MLAs also cornered Sawant over comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a speech in Belgavi in Karnataka in January this year, in which the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader claimed that the Goa state was a party to the 'resolution' of the inter-state water sharing problem.

Also Read | Mahadayi issue: Congress slams Goa CM for K’taka campaign

Pushed into a corner, when confronted with the statement made by Shah, Sawant said: "We have not given consent of Mhadei (Mahadayi is also referred to as Mhadei in Goa) diversion and will never give it".

When Opposition MLA and former deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesasi further questioned him and asked if the Union Home Minister had spoken untruths in his Belgavi rally, Sawant said: “I have not said as such".

"Today, I am here to tell you that the BJP at the centre has resolved the long dispute between Goa and Karnataka over Mahadayi and allowed the diversion of Mhadei to Karnataka to satisfy the thirst of farmers of many districts," Shah had said in the Belgavi rally in January.

Goa Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar, who was also grilled over the issue, also maintained that the state government was approaching every authority to safeguard Goa's interest in the dispute. “Whether it is at administration or judiciary level, we are taking all measures. The Mahadayi-related case is in the Supreme Court. Next hearing is in July,” Shirodkar said.

He also said that since the Central Water Commission gave the nod to Karnataka's detailed project report on the Kalsa-Banduri project, the Goa government had written to around seven agencies to withdraw the DPR and not grant other permissions.

"Our Chief Wildlife Warden has issued notice to the managing director of the Karnataka project agency. The DPR mentions installation of water pumps (along the river). It will create damage to the environment, flora and fauna,” Shirodkar said.