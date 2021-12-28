Goa CM takes on Karnataka, Opposition on Mahadayi issue

Sending a clear message to Karnataka and his detractors over the Mahadayi water dispute issue, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the state government was serious about contesting Karnataka's claims over the river water both in the Supreme Court and with the Centre, while also underlining its importance to the ecosystem in Goa.

Sawant was speaking at the inauguration of barrage and upgradation of water pumping station at Ganjem in North Goa, where nearly 25 MLD water is expected to be lifted from the river basin and filtered to be distributed to four constituencies in both North and South Goa districts.

"The Opposition criticises us for not being serious about Mahadayi and Karnataka levels allegations that all the fresh water from the Mahadayi river mixes with the salt water belt (near the Arabian sea). They also say that you have no provisions (to harvest fresh water) or do anything to prevent it," Sawnat said at the inauguration function on Tuesday.

"But I want to say that this government does not just talk. We are serious about Mahadayi. This barrage is proof that we need the (Mahadayi) water for drinking purposes," the Goa Chief Minister said.

Sawant also said that the new plant was facilitated by a lift irrigation scheme in 28 locations along the Mahadayi river in Goa.

"That is why we refer to the Mahadayi as a lifeline. 60 per cent of the state is dependent on the water from the Mahadayi river. So is the flora and fauna. The Mahadayi wildlife sanctuary exists on account of the river. That is why it is important that water from the Mahadayi river flows downstream from Karnataka to Goa," he said.

"We are pursuing the issue of diversion of water by Karnataka with the Supreme Court and the central government. Our environment and the area (around the river) will be preserved if we get adequate share of river water," he added.

With the state headed for polls, the state government is coming under fire from the Opposition and civil society groups for mishandling the Mahadayi issue, with the Opposition accusing the ruling BJP of compromising with the BJP-led Karnataka government.

Apart from an SLP challenging the contents of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal's award, the Goa government has also filed two other contempt petitions against Karnataka for illegally diverting water from the Mahadayi river basin.

The state government has also formed a special cell to oversee affairs related to the river dispute.

