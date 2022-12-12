Goa Congress slams BJP for using new airport for party event in PM's presence

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Manohar International Airport, the latest civil aviation facility in Goa, the Congress on Monday lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state, accusing it of turning the airport inauguration event, which was a government function, into a venue for a party event.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, state Congress president Amit Patkar questioned how a meeting of BJP leaders and office bearers chaired by the Prime Minister could be held at the civil aviation facility.

“BJP misuses funds. How can the Prime Minister hold a meeting of BJP office bearers and workers at airport premises after the event? Has the BJP funded for the airport? There are public funds which are involved,” Parkar said. He also accused the BJP of trying to make political capital from functions organised by the state government, adding that members of the general public were not allowed to attend the event, despite being formally invited to attend the function.

“BJP is looking for opportunities to get political benefits by organising events", Patkar alleged.

He also alleged that thousands of people who were invited to attend the Airport inauguration were disallowed at the venue. "I condemn the act of the government for not allowing the general public to attend the inauguration of the Airport. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should apologise to the people of Goa. The BJP had gathered people to make it a big event, as the Prime Minister was inaugurating it. But they were not given a chance to enter the venue,” Patkar said.

The state Congress president also said that the names of the South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha and the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Yuri Alemao were not mentioned on the government invitation card which was published for the event.

“I also condemn the BJP-led government for not publishing the names of LoP and South Goa MP on invitation. I want to tell BJP that this airport is not their private property,” Patkar said.