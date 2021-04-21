Goa: Ex-minister Somnath Juwarkar dies of Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Apr 21 2021, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 18:10 ist
Former Goa minister Somnath Juwarkar. Credit: Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant

Former Goa minister Somnath Juwarkar has succumbed to the Covid-19 infection, his family sources said on Wednesday.

He was 74.

"Juwarkar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here after testing positive for coronavirus. He died last (Tuesday) night," the sources said.

He had represented Taleigao Assembly constituency near Panaji from 1989 till 2002 on a Congress ticket.

Juwarkar had served as the minister for Civil Supplies, Cooperation and Transport in the governments led by Pratapsingh Rane and Fransico Sardina.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of former Cabinet minister of Goa Shri Somnath Juwarkar. My deepest condolences to the family in this hour of grief. May God gives them strength to bear this great loss," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

Goa
COVID-19

