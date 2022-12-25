Goa govt set with taxi service for passengers at new airport from January 5, says minister

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Sunday said enough taxis and other conveyance will be made available for passengers arriving at Manohar International Airport (MIA) in Mopa, where flight operations will begin on January 5.

Talking to PTI, the minister said the issue of taxi operators will be solved by January 5 and there will be enough vehicles available for passengers.

The state government has already started the process to allot spots for taxi operators at the new airport and preference is being given to those from Pernem taluka, where the airport is located.

Also Read | New airport in Goa will benefit Maharashtra too: Rahul Narvekar

The state government also plans to operate buses of state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited from the airport for people who don’t want to take taxis, Khaunte said.

He further said that the government has advertised and started getting taxi operators on board. A queue system in line with the ones followed at other airports will be introduced at MIA, he said.

The state has also developed a dedicated “Goa Taxi App” for operators, which would be functional once it is cleared by the Sawant-led cabinet, the minister said.

When asked about the recent protest by some taxi operators, Khaunte alleged that an MLA, who is not from Pernem taluka, was instigating taxi operators and trying to hinder the state government's plans of having a taxi app. “Some people who are part of the taxi mafia who do not want others to prosper have made Goa into a taxi den. Vote bank politics is being played by an MLA,” the minister claimed.