Goa on track to hit 100% vaccine coverage of first Covid jab by July 30: CM

Goa is on track to clock 100 per cent coverage of the first Covid vaccination jab by July 30, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who on Wednesday said that resumption of tourism activity in the state was hinged on complete coverage of the first inoculation shot across the population.

Sawant also said that out of the state's population of 1.5 million so far 8.66 lakh eligible persons had been administered the first vaccine shot in the state.

"We have targetted July 30 as the date for completion of 100 per cent first vaccine jab coverage. We can think of opening up tourism only after that," Sawant told reporters in Panaji. He also said that 10.06 lakh vaccine shots had been administered in the state so far, which includes the second round of vaccination too.

While the state government is in the process of relaxing the SOPs put in place in wake of the ongoing state-level curfew -- which was imposed in May amid a rising tide of Covid cases -- tourism activity in Goa has virtually ground to a halt.

According to Sawant, the state government would consider opening up some tourism avenues only after taking stock of the ongoing vaccination programme after July 30.

The Sawant-led Goa cabinet on Wednesday also cleared two financial schemes linked to Covid, which includes providing an Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to families, who have lost a breadwinner due to Covid.

"The cabinet has cleared an ex gratia assistance to families of victims of Covid. They will get Rs. 2 lakh as ex gratia. The family's income has to be below Rs. 8 lakh to avail this scheme," Sawant said. The pandemic has claimed 3,079 lives in Goa since the first wave of Covid cases were reported in the state in 2020.

Sawant also announced a one-time financial relief of Rs. 5,000 to those working in the unorganised sector and involved in traditional occupations, whose livelihoods have been impacted by the pandemic. Apart from taxi drivers, auto-rickshaw drivers, motorcycle pilots and traditional potters, toddy tappers, etc, around 25,000 to 30,000 are eligible to avail the Rs. 5,000 package, Sawant also said.

