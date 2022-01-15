Goa polls: Leaders in war of words on Twitter as Congress-TMC alliance talks flounder

The alliance talks between the Congress and Trinamool Congress for the Goa polls appear to have been lost in translation for now, if the exchanges between leaders from both parties are anything to go by.

Initial overtures by the TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra have been rebuffed on Twitter by two All India Congress Committee officials, namely AICC in charge of Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

Also Read | Congress should realise its leaders not emperors of India, says TMC; calls for anti-BJP alliance in Goa

“The rumour in circulation that a possible alliance with TMC was discussed by Rahul Gandhi in today’s meeting is completely baseless & untrue. Let me assure, that the Congress party is confident- we will put Goa back on the path to progress soon,” Venugopal had tweeted on January 10, amid rumours of an alliance between the two parties working out.

The rumours had been fuelled by Mahua’s initial overture to the Congress, to join the West Bengal based party’s joint battle to oust the ruling BJP. Venugopal’s clarification on Twitter was responded to by Mahua, who said that her party had given a “formal and definitive” offer to the Congress and party had sought time to respond to it.

“In response, 1. AITC already made formal & definitive offer to INC on Goa to defeat BJP. 2. INC leadership asked for time to revert. This was almost two weeks ago. 3. If Mr Chidambaram is not aware of details he should talk to his leadership rather than making these statements,” Mahua said.

Responding to Mahua this time was Rao. “If Venugopal’s tweet wasn’t reply enough, I wonder who from amongst Delhi leaders response is Mahua Moitra awaiting. And Trinamool’s brilliant strategy to defeat BJP in Goa is to weaken Congress and divide the anti-BJP vote. Whom does that help Moitraji?” he said on Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, Mahua appeared to have had enough of the Twitter contest.

Check out DH's latest videos: