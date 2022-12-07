Government measures to control the spread of lumpy disease have failed, thousands of livestock are still dying: Nana Patole

More than 24,000 livestock have died of lumpy virus disease in Maharashtra, former Speaker and state Congress President Nana Patole said lashing out at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government for having failed to combat the situation.

Patole said that cattle owners in the state are worried due to the lumpy disease.

“The government claims that vaccination is complete, but the incidence of the disease does not seem to be decreasing. In the last fifteen days, 7,000 animals have died due to lumpy disease and there are reports that the number of infected animals is still in lakhs. So far, as many as 24,000 livestock have died in the state due to lumpy disease. Aren't these vaccines effective in preventing lumpy disease if all the cattle have been vaccinated?,” Patole said.

He pointed out that the state government is providing financial assistance to animal owners in case of death of livestock due to lumpy disease but this does not solve the problem.

“This shows that the state government is not paying much attention to this issue.Lumpy disease is causing deaths among domestic cattle in livestock but the incidence of indigenous cattle dying is also high. Lumpy disease is also affecting the dairy industry and milk collection is seen to be reduced. Lumpy disease was reported in 33 districts of the state, the government is saying that there is no danger to animals from the disease if timely vaccination is done,” said Patole.

“While the incidence of lumpy disease is increasing, the state government has claimed 100 percent vaccination has been completed. If 100 percent vaccination has been done in the state, why are the animals still getting infected with the disease? And why are thousands of animals still dying?,” Patole wants to know.