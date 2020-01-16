Govt committed to making farmers self-reliant: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his government was committed to making farmers in the state self-reliant.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a three-day agro exhibition organised by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Baramati, the home turf of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

It was Thackeray's first visit to Baramati after assuming charge as the chief minister of the state. He reached the venue of the event in a battery-operated vehicle with Sharad Pawar sitting next to him.

In his speech, Thackeray lauded the Krishi Vigyan Kendra for its innovative research in agriculture.

"Innovative research is being carried out at this centre, including in the field of drip irrigation, wherein water slowly reaches the roots of the crop. In a similar way, we will have to ensure that the research in agriculture percolates not only to other parts of the state but also across the country," he said.

Thackeray said that many times farmers have to face losses due to droughts and hailstorms.

"Panchanamas (assessment) is conducted. Sometimes farmers get compensation, sometimes not. But there is a need to make farmers in the state self-reliant and the government will certainly do it. The work is a little difficult and hence we need people's blessings," he said.

The chief minister added that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has come to power in the state at the "right time".

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was also present at the event.