Govt school teacher booked for molesting minor girl student in Rajasthan's Bundi

A 45-year-old government school teacher has been booked for allegedly molesting a Class 7 girl of his school in Bundi district in Rajasthan, a police officer said on Saturday.
The accused teacher allegedly took the minor student to an isolated spot in the school building during school hours Friday and touched her inappropriately. On returning home, the girl narrated the incident to her parents who, in turn, lodged a complaint with the police.
The case was registered Friday evening under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The accused teacher did not report to duty on Saturday.
He has not been arrested so far as the statement of the 12-year-old girl is yet to be recorded, the police officer said.
The school principal said they reported the matter to senior officials of the department after they came to know about it Saturday morning.
An education department official said a committee would be set up on Monday to probe the matter.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Deep quakes could be employed to study earth's mantle
A look at top contenders at the Berlinale
US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head
First blizzard in a generation pounds California
In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers
The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage
Whackyverse | Faux pas
Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies
End this war, Mr Putin
Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?