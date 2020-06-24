Gujarat Covid-19 cases cross 29,000-mark; 25 more die

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 572 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 29,001, state Health department said.

With 25 more people succumbing to the infection, the death toll has risen to 1,736.

A total of 575 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases in the state to 21,096, it said.

The number of active cases stands at 6,169.

"A total of 70 Covid-19 patients are on ventilator and in critical condition," the health department said in its evening bulletin.

Gujarat Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 29,001, new cases 572, deaths 1,736, discharged 21,096, active cases 6,169 and people tested so far 3,40,080.