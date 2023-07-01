Gujarat High Court rejects regular bail to Teesta Setalvad, orders her to surrender immediately

The Gujarat high court Saturday rejected the regular bail application of Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad and ordered her to surrender immediately in connection with the alleged fabrication of evidence and tutoring of witnesses in cases related to the 2002 post-Godhra riots. The court also rejected her lawyer's request of staying the order for approaching the Supreme Court.

"In view of the aforesaid discussion, the present application stands dismissed. The applicant who is on interim bail is directed to surrender immediately," Justice Nirzar Desai ordered while rejecting Setalvad's application. Senior counsel Mihir Thakore, who appeared for Setalvad, sought 30 days stay, saying that she was on interim bail for nearly a year. The court refused to grant any relief. A copy of the detailed order is awaited.

Setalvad, who was behind bars for over two months until Supreme Court granted her interim bail, was arrested on June 25 last year along with former Director General of Police, R B Sreekumar a day after Ahmedabad Crime Branch filed an FIR based on adverse remarks made by the apex court. On September 3, Setalvad was released from Sabarmati Jail following interim bail granted by Supreme Court while her regular bail was pending in Gujarat high court and had been adjourned for six weeks.

The Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India UU Lalit had questioned if such a timeline was normal in the court in bail matters.

Read | Bail for Teesta reaffirms principle

Meanwhile, Justice Desai concluded the hearing on her regular bail on June 21 and reserved for the order. During the hearing, the state government had opposed Setalvad's bail application claiming that she was a "tool of a politician" who was tasked to defame and destabilize the then-state government led by prime minister Narendra Modi.

The public prosecutor submitted in the high court that Setalvad received Rs30 lakh from the politician, senior Congress leader late Ahmed Patel, and conspired with co-accused Sreekumar and jailed ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, to "propagate" the larger conspiracy behind the riots. The government argued that the claim of a larger conspiracy was part of attempts to "destabilize" the then government.

The case against the activist and former policemen is based on an observation of the apex court while dealing with an appeal petition of Zakia Jafri who had claimed that there was a "larger conspiracy" behind the riots and accused the then chief minister Narendra Modi and over 60 others ministers, bureaucrats, among others for the violence. The apex court appointed-Special Investigation Team (SIT) gave a clean chit to all accused saying that there was no evidence.

The apex court while upholding the clean chit came down heavily on Setalvad and others while observing, "those who had kept the pot boiling" with an "ulterior motive" for the past 16 years should be in the dock and be "proceeded with in accordance with the law". A day later, an FIR was registered against Setalvad, Sreekumar and Bhatt for allegedly fabricating witnesses' testimonies and creating evidence in many cases related to the riots.