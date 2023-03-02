Gujarat: Part of under-construction bridge collapses in Amreli; video surfaces days later

A portion of an under-construction highway overpass collapsed in Gujarat's Amreli district but no one was injured in the incident, officials said on Thursday.
While the incident took place on the morning of February 27 near Datardi village near Rajula, a video of the collapsed structure went viral on Thursday.
Also Read: Morbi bridge collapse: Seven accused seek bail, claim their roles were small
Amreli district collector Gaurang Makwana said no one was injured in the incident.
The bridge, being built on Datardi Bypass, is part of the under-construction Bhavnagar-Somnath Highway, he said. "Concrete girders were installed on the pillars and the process of securing them was underway. Some concrete girders tilted and fell to the ground due to the mistake by an excavator operator," he told reporters.
