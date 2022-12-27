Gujarat: Soldier killed for protesting daughter's video; 7 sent to judicial custody

A BSF personnel was beaten to death in Gujarat's Nadiad after he protested the circulation of his daughter's video clip.

On Saturday night, BSF jawan Melaji Vaghela, his wife, their son, and nephew had gone to Vanipur village in Chaklasi taluka of Kheda to confront Sunil Jadav for circulating the clip of the soldier's daughter, who is a minor. They wanted Jadav to delete the clip.

However, when they reached Jadav's house, his father and six other family members attacked Vaghela and his son on their heads with a stick and sickle. The soldier's son and wife suffered injuries in the altercation as well.

After the accused fled, Vaghela's wife called the nephew and their second son for assistance. An ambulance was called and the trooper and his injured son were rushed to the Nadiad government hospital, where the former was declared dead. The son was transferred to the Ahmedabad government hospital.

A case was registered against Dinesh Jadav, Arvind Jadav, Chhababhai Jadav, Sachin Jadav, Bhavesh Jadav and Kailashben Jadav for murder, attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, unlawful assembly with comment intent to commit offence, rioting and armed deadly weapon.

They were arrested on Sunday evening and produced before a court on Monday, where they were all sent to judicial custody.

(With inputs from IANS)