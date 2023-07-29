2 electrocuted during Muharram procession in Gujarat

Gujarat: Two die of electrocution during Muharram procession in Rajkot

The deceased were identified as Junaid Majothi (22) and Sajid Sama (20).

PTI
PTI, Rajkot,
  • Jul 29 2023, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 17:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons died due to electrocution and 22 were injured during a Muharram procession in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place in Rasul Para area of Dhoraji town as the `Tazia' being carried by the devotees came in contact with a 22 KV overhead electricity wire, said an official.

Also Read | Jharkhand: 4 killed due to electrocution during Muharram preparation

Two persons died and 22 others were injured, said inspector Aniruddhsinh Gohil of the local police station.

The deceased were identified as Junaid Majothi (22) and Sajid Sama (20).

'Tazia' procession is taken out on the occasion of Muharram to mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Muhammed. 'Tazia' is a miniature replica of the tomb of the Imam.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Gujarat
Rajkot
Muharram
electrocution

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Clean up pollution control board

Clean up pollution control board

Telling time or retelling it?

Telling time or retelling it?

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

 