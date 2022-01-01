Gujarat's daily Covid cases breach 1,000-mark for first time in nearly 7 months

Gujarat's new Covid-19 cases on Saturday rose by over 60 per cent to 1,069, breaching the 1,000-mark after nearly seven months.

The number of Omicron cases also reached 136 with the detection of 23 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Out of 23 new cases, only 11 had travel history.

With 559 cases, Ahmedabad is the worst-affected city, followed by Surat, 156; Vadodara, 61; and Rajkot, 41. One case of Covid-19 death was reported in Navsari district in south Gujarat. The total number of active cases in the state also reached 3,927. On Friday, the state had reported 648 cases.

A senior health officer said the number of hospitalisations across the state Covid-19 designated hospitals is not more than 30 per cent. He added that "the government has infrastructure in place to treat the patients."

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Manoj Agarwal said that from January 3, the government is set to launch a campaign to vaccinate children between the age group of 15 and 18 years. The drive for booster shots for health workers and senior citizens with comorbid conditions will begin on January 10.

